The Minnie Mouse trainers Primark shoppers are eager to get their hands on – and they’ve been reduced to just £3

Consumers are going mad for a pair of Minnie Mouse trainers being purchased in Primark at a decreased worth of £3.

The pale pink footwear – which have been decreased from £18 – are emblazoned with Minnie Mouse written in black alongside a picture of the Disney character who’s sporting a glowing silver bow.

The footwear have been observed by a member of the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group Fb internet web page , who posted the low cost to the group’s 1.Three million totally different members, tales The Mirror.

She wrote: “Uncertain if these have been posted already nonetheless Primark down £18 to £3.”

The publish attracted 1000’s of likes and suggestions from others who’ve been decided to get their fingers on a pair from themselves.



(Image: Fb)



Many tagged their buddies inside the publish, with one writing: “I would love these ones how cute are they.”

One different replied: “Omg I would love some!”

A third acknowledged: “Omg assume I might get me a pair.”

It’s thought the trainers have been picked up at a division in Blyth, Northumberland.

In case your native Primark wouldn’t have the footwear in stock, then various pairs of the trainers have been positioned on eBay , with prices ranging from £5 to £20.



(Image: eBay)



Followers of the store are moreover eagerly awaiting the discharge of a pair of bluetooth headphones which look very similar to Apple Airpods – minus the hefty ticket.

They’re accessible in black, pink and white and can go on sale for merely £22. Each pair moreover comes with a chargeable carry case and a charging cable.

They’re anticipated to be accessible at Primark retailers nationwide from mid-April.