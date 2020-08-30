The medical secrets Hugh Grant uncovers in ‘Crossing the Boundary’

A homeless man dies under strange circumstances in the emergency room of New York’s largest hospital. It is not the first case and nobody gives much importance to it, except Dr. Guy Luthan (Hugh grant), a brilliant doctor whom the patient begged for help before he died. Everything gets even more complicated when the homeless body disappears before the autopsy is carried out, as the body presented strange symptoms that the doctor found inexplicable.

A good main cast

When crossing the boundary is the film adaptation of the book Extreme measures, one of the first novels that the American author and physician wrote Michael Palmer. Tony gilroy was in charge of adapting the text to a film script that Michael Apted He took the opportunity to bring this story to the big screen.

Hugh grant was the main protagonist of a medical thriller in which he first coincided with Gene Hackman and Sarah Jessica Parker. With her he would repeat work years later, then under the direction of Marc lawrence and in comedy key, leading the cast of What happened to the Morgans? (2009). When crossing the boundary was the second feature film in which the Ohio actress was directed by Michael Apted, after shooting A stranger at home (1984).

Extreme Measures. USA, 1996. Thriller. 113 min. Dir .: Michael Apted. Int .: Hugh Grant, Gene Hackman, Sarah Jessica Parker, David Morse, Paul Guilfoyle, Debra Monk, John Toles-Bey, Bill Nunn, Shaun Austin-Olsen.

