‘The Masked Singer’ Leads Wednesday Ratings; ‘Chicago’ Trio Ticks Up

As social distancing and self-quarantines proceed, it appears audiences are rediscovering the idea of linear viewing and appointment tv, with a small, noticeable enhance in scores and viewership numbers throughout the board. On Wednesday, The Masked Singer topped the night with a 2.2 ranking within the adults 18-49 demographic and seven.86 million viewers, the very best metrics for the incognito singing competitors since final 12 months’s fall finale (excluding its post-Tremendous Bowl episode).

It was a great way to start out the night time for Fox, which adopted with Lego Masters (1.2, 3.85M), up two-tenths within the demo and delivering its most-watched episode since its debut. The community received the night time total within the demo.

NBC’s Chicago trio noticed an uptick throughout the board Wednesday night time with their finest numbers within the demo — minus crossover episodes — since February 2019. Chicago Med (1.3, 9.12M), Chicago Fireplace (1.3, 8.9M) and Chicago P.D. (1.2, 7.6M) all jumped up within the demo. Fireplace had its most-watched non-crossover episode since December 2015, whereas P.D. delivered it largest viewers since January 2016. NBC received the night time in viewers.

On CBS, Survivor (1.5, 7.70M) was up from final week and earned a season-best within the demo, with its viewers the very best since April 2019. CBS’ SEAL Staff (0.8, 5.01M) stepped up a tenth within the demo and in addition acquired a lift in viewership, scoring its largest viewers since December. S.W.A.T. (0.6, 4.10M) held regular.

ABC noticed the return of a few of its Wednesday night time lineup — and the exhibits had been firing on all cylinders. The Goldbergs (1.1, 4.94M) hit a season excessive, whereas Schooled (0.8, 3.5M) climbed and tied its personal season excessive. Fashionable Household (0.9, 4.30M) grew within the demo and viewership, as did American Housewife (0.6, 3.18M) and Stumptown (0.5, 2.70M).

The CW aired repeats.