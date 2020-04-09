“The Masked Singer”: Do You Know Who The Remaining Masked Singers Are?? Here’s Their Identity!!!

The Masked Singer is a actuality TV present hosted by Nick Cannon with well-known panelists similar to Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Nicole Scherzinger.

The present revolves round celebrities who’re disguised in numerous costumes as they face off in opposition to one another in a singing competitors whereas concealing their identification, which makes for an thrilling and suspenseful present as followers and panelists alike are left to marvel who the singers had been. Each week, a brand new singer is eradicated, and solely then his/her identification will get revealed.

This week one other masked singer was revealed who has donned white tiger, and he turned out to be the well-known New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski.

The elimination of the Pat Rob Gronkowski implies that there are seven masked singers remaining within the competitors. The Seven characters remaining are:

Banana Turtle Kangaroo Kitty Frog Night time Angel Astronaut

We’ve some theories about who singers could be, beginning with :

The Turtle

The Turtle appears to fairly clearly be Jesse Mccartney; the ‘Lovely Soul’ singer was acknowledged to be Jesse fairly quickly after the season started.

The Kitty

The Kitty has proved to be one of many hardest guesses but, there have been a number of rumors flying round, and it appears to be that The Kitty is both Elizabeth Gillies or Sarah Hyland.

The Astronaut

A fairly straightforward guess to make, The Voice US star Hunter Hayes has taken on the function of the Astronaut. Followers have been satisfied about this for the reason that present began.

The Banana

Whereas most individuals are satisfied that the Banana is performed by Bret Michaels, the lead singer for Poison, there are some folks satisfied that it may be Invoice Engvall.

The Frog

After a number of clues about Atalanta all through his songs, it solely is sensible that The Frog is performed by Bow Wow.

The Night time Angel

Probably the greatest performers of the present to date, it appears like Night time Angel is performed by The Actual Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss.

The Kangaroo



There are a lot of candidates for The Kangaroo, and it may very well be both of Jordyn Woods or Natale Imbruglia.