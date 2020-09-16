‘The Mandalorian’: trailer, cast and release date in Spain of season 2

Not even the coronavirus has been able to stop the Force, since season 2 of the series was filmed before the pandemic, so we will be able to enjoy the new chapters of the series just when they were scheduled. Created by Jon Favreau and starring, among others, Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito, the serie The Mandalorian revolves around a Mandalorian bounty hunter who, after accepting an unusual mission, is involved in an adventure to protect the objective of the mission, a mysterious boy who belongs to the species of the legendary Jedi Master Yoda.

It will be from October 30 when season 2 of the series arrives in Spain, but before that, Disney Plus has published the first trailer of the new chapters. The new season of The Mandalorian It will continue with Mando and Baby Yoda traveling to find clues to the origin of the creature, which will lead to more details about the enigmatic race to which Master Yoda belongs. Command must travel the galaxy far, far away in search of “a race of Jedi wizards“.

An even bigger story

According to John Favreau, showrunner of the series, they will once again bet on episodes that retain “their own aroma.” However, the stories will be more connected to each other. Dave Filoni, executive producer, also added in the same interview that in the second season “everything is bigger”, but the narration will focus on develop the relationship between the child and Command, two characters who have already strengthened ties in the first eight episodes of fiction.

Favreau has also discussed the duration of the episodes of the season 2 of The Mandalorian. The duration of the episodes of the first season varied considerably between 30 and 40 minutes, with the exception of the end, which was a little longer.

It seems that the second season will have a little more time for each chapter, although the duration of any of them has not been specified at the moment.Dave Filoni also confirmed that the story will stop being so Mandalorian-centric and Baby Yoda, and will encompass many more characters, giving depth to several secondary and presenting a world much more extensive than in the first season.

