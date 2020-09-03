‘The Mandalorian’: The second season already has a release date on Disney +

Walt Disney Studios entered the television content industry with a firm step: The Mandalorian, the series with which Disney + landed, was a phenomenon from the moment of its premiere. Now the second season already has a release date: October 30.

Since Disney was clear from the beginning that it would want a second season of The Mandalorian, the tandem formed by Pedro Pascal and Baby Yoda have the episodes ready for broadcast despite Hollywood’s lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. In March, when Disney + landed here, filming for the second season had already finished and all that remained was to perfect post-production details.













In fact, Season 3 is already in pre-production with Jon Favreau, he showrunner, writing the scripts. There are The Mandalorian for a while. And, in addition, the play has come out round. Not only do studies indicate that it was a widely watched fiction, but It has even sneaked into the Emmy Awards: it is nominated for Best Drama Series and has 14 other nominations).

The series is set in the universe of Star wars created by George Lucas, exactly five years after the events narrated in episode VI, Return of the Jedi. It narrates the adventures of Mando, a freelance bounty hunter whose plans change when Baby Yoda crosses his path, a seemingly harmless being whom he wants to take care of at all costs from those who try to capture or kill him.







The second season ended filming in March just before the Covid-19 paralysis of Hollywood.





Rosario Dawson, Michael Biehn and Billy Burr are scheduled to be in the new episodes. Returning will be Gina Caarano, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Julia Jones, Ming-Na Wen and Giancarlo Esposito, who has received an Emmy nomination as a guest actor.









Giancarlo Esposito, Emmy nominated for best guest actor.

(Disney)











