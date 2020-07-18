The main candidate for ‘summer series’ will leave you with a twisted ass

There are still summer days, unlike Amaral’s song, and perhaps it is rash to enter into trials of this type. But there is a possibility (and it is not remote) that the fashion series of this hot season, when we supposedly have more free time, has already been released. Only time will tell if it works beyond critical circles, if it causes a storm of subscriptions on the content platform of FilmBut the reality is that it leaves its mark on the public that takes a look at it. I mean the collapse of course.

Eight episodes, eight sequence shots and a plot that does not leave you indifferent. Ask the viewer a question: What would happen if in a society like yours, like mine, like ours, the system suddenly collapsed? What if food stops coming to supermarkets and gasoline stops at gas stations? What if you picked up the phone and found that there is no longer a signal because companies have stopped supplying it?

















The Les Parasites collective formed by Jérémy Bernard, Guillaume Desjardins and Bastien Ughetto, which had previously been released on YouTube, propose a society in an absolute crisis, an apocalypse of the capitalist system where the initial conflict is not clear (why Reasons stop supplying basic services) but the consequences do. It’s a save yourself who can where the characters bring out the worst in themselves (or suffer the worst part of the others).

The first episode, which shows a half-empty supermarket and a cashier who prefers not to see the reality that is looming, captures from the beginning the unease of the situation. That feeling of “I didn’t want to see that we would get to this point but, effectively, this is the end of the world I knew.” And the sequence shot is not an artifice but a tool to transport you like another spectator in chaos.

An image from the filming of the first episode. (William Dupuy)













The quality of The Collapse is unquestionable and at the same time its possible success cannot be dissociated, its ability to run like wildfire with the mouth-to-ear, regardless of its theme and the context in which it was released.. In July 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus crisis (and entering the second round), he acquired that quality of speaking about the present with an audience predisposed to enter that spiral of chaos that leads to the fall of the system. You have the same (twisted) luck as Years and years

in 2019: that the global context is so unfortunate that they are furiously current by default.

Because, let’s see, for many of the European spectators Collapse It makes you think of the coronavirus, the idea that pandemics and epidemics were a thing of the past. They did not count living a present where a virus would cause governments to send a confinement for the health of the population (and because the health system was imploding due to lack of materials, personnel and beds). The episode of the super, after all, reminds you that this is the next step after the toilet paper is gone that many neighborhoods lived.









It is also curious, however, that a series should show us a supermarket like ours and in European territory so that we consider the reality of being left with nothing, of discovering that the work done and the time invested in collecting a salary ceases to make sense, to pay the mortgage religiously.

The reality is that many societies have recently found themselves in similar situations or are experiencing it. Any territory at war is a collapse. Any economic crisis is a collapse for a sector. Drought according to which countries means not being able to fill the pools and for others it implies a collapse. But That reality has to be put before our noses, in neon lights and with a society that we assimilate like ours to open our eyes and horrify us.

Even the poster is impeccable. (Les Parasites)











