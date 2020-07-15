The love between Hugo Sierra and Ivana Icardi ‘survives’ far from Honduras

Hugo Sierra the check for the 200,000 euros of Survivors 2020, but a new relationship that has given him back the illusion after his breakup with Adara Molinero. And it is that few bet on the romance that was conceived in the reality show, with palmeroning and subsequent breakup included, but now, one month after the final, the Uruguayan and the Argentine are taking care of covering their mouths, showing that they cannot be happier. At least that’s what they transmit on their social networks, which have become a photo album of their summer love.

Ivana Icardi has packed and settled down in Palma de Mallorca with her boy and, in case they didn’t have enough beach in Honduras, they don’t stop hanging photos in the sand.

And, by the way, they send some ‘zasca’ for Adara boasting of the good relationship that Ivana has with Hugo’s mother and brothers.

Happy and recovered

But not only is his heart in top shape, the two Robinsons have also taken the kilos that were left on the island. What’s more, Ivana Icardi has suffered the rebound effect that has also affected other colleagues.

“After being 3 months without eating everything I wanted, it was inevitable for me to arrive and the body would ask me for all that for which I was dying and could not eat. Maybe I did it uncontrollably. Mea culpa”, he confesses on Instagram. “I recovered all the kilos I lost and more … but what I have enjoyed eating is priceless. Now I am trying to have a healthier routine and I am even doing a little exercise, without depriving myself of anything, just without going overboard”, assures the Argentinean who confesses that she will try to find the balance.

For his part, Hugo Sierra, who upon seeing himself in the mirror after the contest, defined himself as “Bon Jovi’s skinny brother”, has already returned to the figure he wore before Survivors 2020.

