‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Shuts Down Production In New Zealand Over Coronavirus Fears

The Lord Of The Rings has joined a swathe of different main TV and movie tasks in shutting down as coronavirus wreaks havoc on international manufacturing schedules.

The New Zealand Herald reported that Amazon’s epic retelling of J.R.R. Tolkien’s novel has floor to a halt for no less than two weeks after the nation’s choice to usher in robust border controls, that means anybody who arrives should isolate themselves for 14 days.

The shut down was reportedly communicated to crew in a memo from producer GSR Productions, which mentioned “there are not any clear solutions to once we will resume manufacturing”.

It mentioned: “In an abundance of warning, UAP [Untitled Amazon Project] has suspended manufacturing for the following two (2) weeks commencing Monday, March 16. That is completed in an surroundings the place journey restrictions directed on the management of Covid-19 are issued each day by New Zealand and most different international locations.”

The memo reportedly added: “We’re doing this to minimise stress on the assets and infrastructures round us by doing our half to scale back inhabitants density in our communities and each day actions, in efforts to assist cut back the unfold of the virus.”

Deadline has contacted Amazon for contact.