‘The legend of the drum’, by Jorge Grau, in ‘History of our cinema’

In June 1808 Napoleon’s troops invade Spain. In Catalonia, in the area of ​​the Bruch mountains, while the Somatenes (guerrilla groups) face the French, a boy named Isidro (Jorge Sanz) beats his little drum. His enthusiasm for the task and the echo caused by the instrument will help him to make the French army believe that thousands of armed men await them to face them.

One of the first roles of Jorge Sanz

The legend of the drum tells a story set in the time of the Spanish War of Independence. Jorge Grau assumed the direction of the project and wrote the script, with the help of Benito Alazraki and Luis Murillo, of a feature film that is the remake of The drum of the Bruch (1947), film directed by Ignacio F. Quino.

Andres Garcia led the cast of The Drum Legend alongside Mercedes sampietro, double winner of the Silver Shell, as Best Actress, at the San Sebastian Festival for her roles in Extramural (1985) and Common places (2002). Special place in this film deserves Jorge Sanz, that when the film was shot he was just a child and had not yet won what would be his first and only Goya, to date, for his performance in If they tell you that I fell (1989).

Esp., 1982. Adventures. 98 min. Dir .: Jorge Grau. Int .: Andrés García, Mercedes Sampietro, Jorge Sanz, Alfredo Mayo, Diana Bracho, Vicente Parra, Guillermo Antón, Roberto Camardiel, José Sacristán.

