The latest from HBO blends the limits of Spanish theater with audiovisual fiction

Halfway between the theater and the cinema, between the skin and the camera, on September 13 the last Spanish production of HBO arrives to be seen, yes, in another place: television. ‘Stage 0’ is an ambitious project that reimagines the limits of the audiovisual and makes them move through a language close to the performing arts, in which the viewer can feel the atmosphere of what happens in each episode. In this case, six, as many as ‘revisit’ plays.

At the forefront of this production are two scenic animals, Irene Escolar and Bárbara Lennie. During the confinement, the former had the idea of ​​‘filming’ as audiovisual fiction ‘Sisters’, a text that a year earlier had joined her with Lennie on stage. ‘Stage 0’ is a project that arises in a very specific context, confinement, and that aims to be a trench of resistance to the inevitable: the closing of rooms and theaters. How to bring the most ‘alive’ creation to the public without leaving home?













The best of three worlds

The answer can evoke formats such as Estudio 1, the Spanish Television program that televised plays for almost two decades. ‘Stage 0’ is surely a wink that somehow tries to remind people that theater exists, that it can be reinvented and experienced in a totally new way: triangulating television, theater and cinema. And in this case, uniting a director with a playwright in each of the six plays, forming an unprecedented tandem.

Irene Escolar and Bárbará Lennie in ‘Sisters’

(Gianfranco Tripodo)



Along with Lennie and Escolar, actors of the stature of Carmen Machi, Emilio Tom, Ariadna Gil and Luis Bermejo are shaped by a new contemporary vision of theater in six works that make up an anthology to be enjoyed independently between chapters. ‘Hermanas’, based on the play by the playwright Pascal Rambert and directed by Diego Postigo, will be the first to be available on September 13. A chapter that addresses a carnal and stark fight between two opposing sisters (Escort and Lennie) and, despite everything and despite them, united.

Still from ‘All the time in the world’

(HBO)

















Six reinvented works

“All the time in the world” is the story woven between Pablo Messiez and Carlos Marqués-Marcet that reflects on the passage of time. He does it with the help of a shoemaker, Flores, who is visited every night by strangers who reveal aspects of his past, present and future. A chapter with dreamlike and magical overtones that has the presence of Íñigo Rodríguez-Claro, Carlota Gaviño and José Juan Rodríguez, among others.

Scene from ‘Vania’, with Luis Bermejo in the center

(Gianfranco Tripodo)



A hot summer and a conversation between friends is the starting point and setting for ‘Vania’, a chapter inspired by the work of the Russian author Antón Chejov and directed by Carla Simón and Àlex Rigola. In his hands, Ariadna Gil, Irene Escolar, Luis Bermejo and Gonzalo Cunill let their feelings surface until guilt and reproaches enter the scene. From the conversation to the monologue, Carmen Machi plays the most beautiful woman in the world, Helena, directed by Clara Roquet and Miguel del Arco in ‘Trial of a Fox’.









Carmen Machi is Helena in ‘Trial of a Fox’

(Gianfranco Tripodo)







‘Tarantino’ dyes

‘Los Mariachis’ talks about how corruption reaches even in the most remote town of the Castilian plateau, a chapter based on the work of Pablo Remón and directed by Lino Escalera. A tragicomedy in which corrupt politicians, big heads and fanfares parade played by Israel Elejalde, Emilio Tomé, Francisco Reyes and Luis Bermejo, which he repeats in the HBO production. As Irene Escolar herself also relapses in her third appearance -and last chapter-, ‘Mammon’.

Procession scene in ‘Los Mariachis’

(HBO)



Closing the anthology, Escolar shares a ‘road movie’ of Tarantino’s own surrealist overtones with Ricardo Gómez. A piece based on the work of Nao Albet and Marcel Borràs where the authors themselves also make their debut as directors. Set in ancient Khalpe (now Aleppo) and Las Vegas, ‘Mammón’ weaves between both points a delirious journey towards the confines of greed and avarice at the hands of Escolar and Gómez. Two actors who are well acquainted with a play they performed in 2019 and which became a theatrical phenomenon.









Filming of ‘Mammón’

(HBO)



‘Scenario 0’ is an anthological series, with six independent chapters that, however, have something in common: an unpublished formal planning that collects the best of each artistic discipline. A mixture of languages ​​projected as a creative response to a moment of uncertainty like the current one. However, through the HBO platform, the Spanish theater will be able to jump from the armchair to the sofa and reach millions of people.







