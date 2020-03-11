‘The Late Show’: Stephen Colbert Discusses Trump’s “Plan To Do Stuff” About Coronavirus

Because the coronavirus outbreak continues, the world is taking precautions and is attempting their greatest to maintain calm. Throughout Tuesday night time’s episode of The Late Present, Stephen Colbert identified that the worry of the virus had an enormous impact on the economic system because the Dow fell 2000 factors on Monday. Due to this, Donald Trump is one step of the sport along with his grand plan.

“The president instantly held a press convention to announce his plan to plan…to have a plan to do stuff,” Colbert mentioned earlier than slicing to a clip of Trump speaking about his muddled plan.

Colbert reacted by doing his impression of Trump saying that he has “unexpectedly thrown collectively measures that seems like I’m throwing handfuls of dry pet food at a charging tiger.” He then began itemizing off random plans earlier than saying, “Inform me when one in all these works!”

He then talked about how Trump addressed a anxious nation concerning the coronavirus. He continuously mentioned that folks want to stay calm and that “a number of good issues are going to occur.”

Colbert deadpanned, “Actually?” After which added, “Trigger that’s what I saved telling myself about you and three years in no good issues have occurred.”

Watch the video under.