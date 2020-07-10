The last season of ‘Criminal Minds’ reaches Four

A criminal who changes his physical appearance and modus operandi every time he stalks a new victim: he is The Chameleon, a ruthless and elusive serial killer whom federal analysts will try to catch. It will be in the 15th and last season of Criminal minds, which Cuatro premieres this Thursday.

After more than 300 episodes And with this last mission, Criminal Minds will put the finishing touch to its journey, positioning itself as one of the longest-running North American fictions. Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler y Adam Rodriguez make up the artistic team of this procedural created by Erica Messer, nominated three times for the Emmys and distinguished with 8 ASCAP Awards.

Cliff Lipson

The last characters to arrive

Relentless and misogynistic: that’s right Everett Lynch, a dangerous serial killer which the FBI analysts will try to capture. Nicknamed El Camaleón for its unique modus operandi, it is characterized by changing its physical appearance every time he tries to gain the trust of a victim, all of them women he steals and later kills. The actor Michael Mosley (Ozark, Castle) will play this cruel serial killer, who will become the antagonist and David Rossi’s great obsession, about to retire, in the 15th season of Criminal minds.

Cliff Lipson

The new chapters of the fiction will also include the stellar participation of Rachael Leigh Cook (Psych), than will step into Maxine Brenner’s shoes, an attractive art teacher whom Spencer Reid will meet casually in a park and for whom he will be attracted. In addition, the series will show the more personal facet of two emblematic agents of the Behavior Analysis Unit, who will have to make key decisions about their future: Emily Prentiss, who will evaluate your relationship with the agent Andrew Mendoza (Stephen Bishop); and not a word, who after confessing his love to Dr. Spencer Reid expects a reaction from him.

The first episode of the season: Under the skin

Members of the Behavior Analysis Unit investigate a suspect who has a lot in common with David Rossi’s latest obsession, Everett Lynch, known as The Chameleon, a ruthless assassin who was about to end his life and who disappeared without a trace.

