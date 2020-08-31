‘The King’, the miniseries that tells the life of Juan Carlos I

Biopic about the life of the monarch Juan Carlos de Borbón, King Juan Carlos I of Spain (Fernando Gil), which narrates his childhood in Madrid, his arrival to the throne, his first courtships and his marriage to Doña Sofía (Cristina Brondo), among other aspects of his personal life. The story begins in 1948, when Don Juan Carlos arrives in Spain, still a child, to begin his training after the agreement reached between Franco and the Count of Barcelona, ​​and concludes with the reestablishment of the monarchy in Spain after death. de Franco in 1975 and the death of the King’s father in April 1993.

History of Spain, history of King Juan Carlos I

Norberto Lopez, director in Spanish series as famous as The commissioner, The intership or The time between seams, assumed the task of leading the life of the King Juan Carlos I to the small screen in a total of three long chapters. He did it from a script by Santos Mercero and with a cast that was tried to be as similar as possible to the real ones, although in certain aspects such a challenge could not be achieved.

Fernando Gil He was the great protagonist, getting into the skin of the now emeritus monarch in his adulthood. He was not the only one who played king in the miniseries, since the time that the plot covers forced to have a Juan Carlos I child, played by Enrique Aragonés, and an adolescent Juan Carlos I, in whose skin a Patrick Raised who was then consolidating his acting career.

Esp., 2014. Drama. 225 min. Dir .: Norberto López Amado. Int .: Fernando Gil, Christian Ageno, Jorge Clemente, Pedro Matos, Marta Belaustegui, Cristina Brondo, Patrick Criado, José Luis García Pérez, Francisco Merino, Adriana Torrebejano.

