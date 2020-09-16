The key week of ‘Woman’: surpasses Isabel Pantoja and resists against Masterchef

The phenomenon of Woman It is one of the surprises of 2020. We citizens may joke that everything is going to waste but there is a positive constant: that Bahar can handle everything. Just watch your performance this week: on Monday she equaled Isabel Pantoja in Idol Kids of Mediaset and on Tuesday resisted against Masterchef Celebrity, one of the colossi of Rtve.

The numbers speak for themselves. On its first night, it had 1,852,000 viewers and an 18.7% audience share in front of the proposal of Telecinco, leading its strip. It is not bad at all if nowadays fiction is considered to be at a disadvantage compared to entertainment content. That they tell it to previous Antena 3 fiction proposals such as Lost, Toy Boy The

45 revolutions

'Idol Kids' lost on Monday against 'Mujer' (Mediaset)



Instead, Woman remains firm in primetime and not even the appearance of Idol Kids has eroded the series. In fact, it is the talent with Isabel Pantoja that has lost steam this week with 1,837,000 viewers and 16.5%, a considerable drop compared to its premiere with 2,152,000.

AND, against Masterchef Celebrity, Woman withstood the attack with 1,729,000 viewers and a 17.5% share. It is far from the 2,302,000 of the culinary reality of La1, which led with a 24.3% share, but it confirms that the Turkish series has a very loyal audience that does not miss Bahar’s miseries for the world. After all, these 1,729,000 faithful are one of his best data.

'Masterchef Celebrity 5': Led with 2.3 million. (RTVE)













The data proves (once again) the potential of Woman on Antena 3, even broadcasting on the defensive. It should be remembered that last week he was on the offensive with the channel broadcasting fiction three consecutive nights with the purpose of ruining the premiere of

Mothers on Telecinco on Wednesday.

The maneuver was successful: with 1,820,000 viewers the series by Belén Rueda sank, which sank with 1,429,000 viewers in its first episode and Mediaset has already removed it from the grid on Wednesday.

Missing in action after facing 'Woman' (JOSE HARO / Mediaset)












