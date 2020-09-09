The Kardashians end their reality show after 14 years and 20 seasons

In 2007 the matriarch of the family, Kris jenner, promoted a format designed to share the life and intimacies of the large family that he had first formed with Robert Kardashian, the popular attorney for O.J. Simpson, and later with the former athlete Bruce jenner, now Caitlyn Jenner. The chosen name was Keeping Up With the Kardashian and the result has been a format that has turned this family into a multimillionaire and with which we have lived their projects, marriages, divorces, births, business ventures and the meteoric rise to fame of some of its members such as Kim Kardashian or the top model Kendall Jenner.

But everything has its end and reality too. The family has issued a statement in which they announce that, with all the pain in their hearts, they turn off the cameras after 14 years and 20 seasons. “We have decided as a family to end this very special trip”They say in a letter signed by Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick. “We are beyond grateful to all of you, who have watched us all these years, through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children we have had.”, They have said.

For its part, Kim kardashian He also said goodbye to reality on his Instagram profile, followed by almost 190 million accounts. The celebrity announced that the last installment of the program will be broadcast in early 2021: “I am so grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family over the past 14 incredible years. This program made us who we are and I will always be indebted to all who played a role in shaping our careers and changed our lives forever “, has assured.

From now on the family will continue to live on the commercial empire that they have created from the program. And it is that, if for the last three seasons the chain AND! paid more than 100 million dollars, businesses such as fashion collections, makeup lines, video games, mobile applications have emerged from reality, in addition to raising the Kardashian cache to stratospheric levels.

But, until the beginning of 2021 the fans of this eccentric family will be able to continue watching their day to day on television. Chain AND! Entertainment Television (In Spain through FOX TV) it premiered in August the 18th season of the reality show, and on September 19 will arrive the 19th in which we can see how they have lived the quarantine, with PCR tests included.

