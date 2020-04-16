The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil took to Tabu on the question of marriage

The Kapil Sharma Show: The TV serial The Kapil Sharma show is getting a lot of love from the fans, due to which the show is consistently doing well in the TRP charts. Kapil and his entire team leave no stone unturned to make the celebs on the show laugh. This is the reason that all the celebrities from TV to Bollywood come for promotion in Kapil’s show.

Kapil’s comic timing is convincing and something similar was seen when Bollywood actress Tabu came to attend the show. Tabu came on Kapil’s show to promote his film Jawani Jaaneman. Kapil narrates an interesting anecdote about his marriage, saying, ‘When I was getting married and I called Tabu and gave this news Hearing this news, she started laughing a lot. When his laughter stopped, he surprised me and asked the question, ‘Are you getting married?’

Kapil further said, “I listened to Tabu and folded my hands and said to him we are poor people.” We cannot be married to you. ”Listening to Kapil, all the spectators present there, including Tabu, laugh out loud. During the show, Kapil asks Saif Ali Khan what Kareena calls you.

Hearing Kapil’s question, Saif says, ‘You are married, aren’t you? I am asking you this question because last time when my wife Kareena came, you were quite spread out. ”Hearing the news of Kapil, Kapil lets the little Nawab eat all the food from his spot reply. Kapil Saif folds his hands and says, “Sir, do you have any wife coming here, I am spreading.” Please tell that the shooting of The Kapil Sharma Show has been stopped due to the increasing outbreak of Coronavirus. There is a 21-day lock-down across the country, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.