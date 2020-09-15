‘The island of temptations 2’: these are the five confirmed contestant couples

Have between 23 and 32 years; Catalonia, Morocco Andalusia, Valencian Community, Murcia and the Canary Islands they are their places of origin; and carry out various professions: designer, entrepreneur, DJ, opponent, waiter, administrative and influence. They all share one goal: to go one step further and submit their sentimental ties to the ultimate love test, which will make them the five leading couples of the second edition of ‘The island of temptations’ that will come soon to Telecinco and Cuatro with Sandra Barneda in front.

In the new experience in the Samaná Peninsula (Dominican Republic) which will propose the format produced by Mediaset España in collaboration with C Quartz Productions, the five couples will try to leave behind the doubts, jealousy or mistakes of the past and live separately -girls on the one hand and boys on the other- in two luxury villas, although accompanied by groups of single men and women willing to find love and, therefore, open to subjecting them to different temptations