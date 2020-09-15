‘The island of temptations 2’: these are the five confirmed contestant couples

Have between 23 and 32 years; Catalonia, Morocco Andalusia, Valencian Community, Murcia and the Canary Islands they are their places of origin; and carry out various professions: designer, entrepreneur, DJ, opponent, waiter, administrative and influence. They all share one goal: to go one step further and submit their sentimental ties to the ultimate love test, which will make them the five leading couples of the second edition of ‘The island of temptations’ that will come soon to Telecinco and Cuatro with Sandra Barneda in front.
In the new experience in the Samaná Peninsula (Dominican Republic) which will propose the format produced by Mediaset España in collaboration with C Quartz Productions, the five couples will try to leave behind the doubts, jealousy or mistakes of the past and live separately -girls on the one hand and boys on the other- in two luxury villas, although accompanied by groups of single men and women willing to find love and, therefore, open to subjecting them to different temptations
Tom y Melyssa
They met in the dating show of Cuatro ‘Mujeres y Hombres y Viceversa’, where he went with a great goal in mind: to conquer Melyssa. Eight months ago they started their relationship and moved to live in Marrakech, Tom’s place of origin. Both want to test the sentimental bond that they are building together. “When Tom is approached by the girls he generates a feeling of fury”, confiesa Melyssa.
Cristian and Melodie
They have been in a relationship for nine years, although the beginning of it was not easy: when they met, she was the girlfriend of Cristian’s best friend and he was the partner of Melodie’s best friend. However, love arose between them and they decided to start a journey together. Coming from Elche, they want to submit their relationship to the experience that the program proposes to them: Cristian wants to show her that he is the man of her life, but Melodie has doubts about her fidelity.
Angel and Irma
Although they have only been together for a year, this Sevillian couple wants to show their environment that their union is much stronger and more solid than it may seem. However, he is annoyed that the neighborhood is talking about the interest that some famous people arouse in Inma given her activity as influence. She, in turn, cannot help but suffer some fits of jealousy, which in Angel’s opinion are out of control.
Pablo and Mayka
When Mayka and Pablo met three years ago, he did not want to start a serious relationship, so he was open to dating other girls. “When I found out I felt terrible, but I decided to forgive him”Mayka acknowledges. However, she confesses that she has not just overcome jealousy and built a relationship based on full trust. “That is why I have taken the step of going to ‘The island of temptations’, to really see who I am with”.
Lester and Marta
“We usually argue for everythingThe”. This is how Marta, a former contestant on ‘Big Brother 16’, defines the present of the long relationship she has with Lester, a bond in which “they are good, bad or very bad” and that he has already experienced some other interruption. However, they are the longest-lived couple in the history of the show, with 11 years of relationship, which will be tested with a separate cohabitation in the Dominican Republic.
