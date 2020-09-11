‘The island of temptations 2’ reveals the names of its first contestants

The second edition of The island of temptations It is about to fall and Mediaset has launched the first promo of what we will see soon. With Sandra Barneda Replacing Mónica Naranjo as master of ceremonies, we finally named the female contestants of the reality show whose first installment launched well-known faces from the Mediaset universe such as Fani and Christofer, among others, to fame.

Melissa pinto, tronista of Women and men and vice versa, and Marta Peñate (GH 16), are two of the girls who have traveled to the Dominican Republic and who, as can be seen in the promo, have already experienced their first relationship crisis. The first would have traveled to the island with Tom, whom he met in the dating program whose new edition is presented by Jesús Vázquez; and the second with Lester, the boyfriend she already had when she entered the house of Big Brother.

“Psoon premiere on Telecinco and Cuatro“, they say in Mediaset, that it returns to bet on the so-called transversal television that has given such good results in formats such as Survivors

Two deliveries on the way



After the success of its first edition, which became the second entertainment space with the best share of 2020 (behind Survivors), the program’s team traveled to the Dominican Republic to record two seasons, the second and third edition, which will feature Sandra Barneda as presenter instead of Mónica Naranjo.

A team of around 100 professionals has worked on the new deliveries of the format, produced by Mediaset España in collaboration with C Quartz Productions, in a paradisiacal enclave on the Samaná Peninsula. In The island of temptations Five couples will try to leave behind the doubts, jealousy or mistakes of the past by living together separately in two luxurious villas and submitting to the temptations of individual groups of singles ready to fall in love.

More than 100 couples have participated in the casting of the new contestants to choose the five that will star in each of the two new editions. Of those selected, all of them aged between 22 and 33, some have long-term relationships and seek to take a new step, while others are in their initial phase and wish to dispel possible doubts before moving on. Furthermore, some are anonymous while others have already had some prior television experience.

The two new editions of The island of temptations they will incorporate small novelties and twists in the dynamics that the contestants will experience during their coexistence in the villas, whose decoration will be renewed for each season.

