The investigation of Tom Hardy and Gary Oldman, in ‘The 44 boy’

Year 1953, Leo Demidov (Tom Hardy) is a secret agent of the Soviet police who loses his status, his power and his home when he refuses to denounce his own wife, Raisa (Noomi Rapace), for treason. Exiled from Moscow to a shady provincial outpost, Leo and Raisa join forces with General Mikhail Nesterov (Gary Oldman) in order to track down a serial killer of children. His quest for justice threatens a system largely covered up and reinforced by Vasili (Joel Kinnaman), Leo’s dark rival, for whom “there is no crime in Paradise.”

Based on a terrifyingly true story

Child 44 is based on the thriller of the same title, written by Tom Rob Smith, which in turn was inspired by the true story of the serial killer Andrei Chikatilo, nicknamed as The Butcher of Rostov after killing 52 women and children.

Richard Price y Johan Melin They were in charge of developing the script so that Daniel Espinosa directed this story on the big screen, which featured Ridley Scott in the production section. Within a great cast, with good performances, the leading role of Tom Hardy and that of Gary Oldman, who had already shared a cast in The mole (2011) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

Child 44. EE.UU., 2015. Drama. 137 min. Dir .: Daniel Espinosa. Int .: Tom Hardy, Noomi Rapace, Gary Oldman, Joel Kinnaman, Paddy Considine, Jason Clarke, Vincent Cassel, Fares Fares, Josef Altin.

