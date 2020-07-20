‘The Interpreter’, the last film shot by Sydney Pollack

Silvia Broome (Nicole Kidman), interpreter of the United Nations, listens, casually, to the death threat of an African president who, despite being accused of genocide, is about to deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly. Tobin Keller (Sean Penn), the Secret Service agent in charge of protecting her until the day of the appearance suspects, however, of the ideals that move her.

Sydney Pollack’s farewell

Six years after taking to the big screen Whims of fate (1999), Sydney Pollack premiere The interpreter (2005), the last film he shot before he died of cancer at age 73. In addition to directing, he also worked as a producer and was a cast member playing a supporting role.

The director, doubly awarded for Memories of Africa (1985) -Best film and director-, had Nicole Kidman and Sean Penn as main protagonists, who for the first time shared the same project. Catherine Keener She was awarded for her role in this film as Best Supporting Actress at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards. As a curious fact, this film was the first for which scenes were shot in the United Nations General Assembly building.

The Interpreter. G.B., 2005. Intriga. 128 min. Dir.: Sydney Pollack. Int.: Nicole Kidman, Sean Penn, Catherine Keener, Sydney Pollack, Jesper Christensen, Yvan Attal, Earl Cameron, George Harris.

