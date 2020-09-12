‘The insult’, by Ziad Doueiri, in ‘El cine de La 2’

Tony Hanna (Adel Karam), a Lebanese Christian, waters the plants on his balcony. Some water accidentally spilled on Yasser’s head (Kamel El Basha), Palestinian and foreman of a construction site. Then a fight breaks out. Yasser, furious, insults Toni. He, wounded in his pride, decides to bring the matter to justice. Thus begins a long process in which the conflict will take on a national dimension, confronting Palestinians and Lebanese Christians.

Ziad Doueiri performs at the Oscars

After accumulating good reviews with works like West Beirut (1998) or The attempt (2012), Ziad doueiri reached his best version as a director with The insult, where in addition to directing he was in charge of developing the script with Joelle touma. With the War in Lebanon as a backdrop, this feature film conquered audiences and critics, getting into the race for the Oscar being nominated in the category of Best Foreign Language Film. In addition, he also opted for that same award at the David di Donatello Awards and managed to win the Audience Award at the Seminci in Valladolid.

Adel Karam and Kamel El Basha led the cast of The insult, being the protagonists of a movie for the first time in their respective careers as actors. The Basha stood out especially above his fellow cast, proof of this is the Best Actor award he won at the Venice Film Festival.

L’insulte. Lib., 2017. Drama. 110 min. Dir .: Ziad Doueiri. Int .: Adel Karam, Kamel El Basha, Christine Choueiri, Camille Salameh, Rita Hayek, Talal Jurdi, Diamand Bou Abboud, Rifaat Torbey, Carlos Chahine.

