‘The hostage’ only Jon Hamm can rescue

Mason Skiles (Jon Hamm) is one of the most important diplomats of the United States who left Lebanon in the 1970s after a tragic incident. Ten years later, the CIA calls him back to war-torn Beirut with a mission that only he can accomplish. Meanwhile, a CIA agent (Rosamund Pike) who works undercover at the US embassy is tasked with keeping Skiles alive and ensuring the mission is a success. Not knowing who is on her side and with lives at stake, Skiles must overcome all obstacles to expose the truth.

Jon Hamm’s leadership

After four years dedicated to series projects –Frequency, The Hand of God, The Man in the High Castle, The Brave and The Sinner-, Brad Anderson returned to the cinema to bring the action thriller The Hostage to the big screen. This story, whose script was also prepared by the director Tony Gilroy, is set in the early 1980s, during the Lebanese Civil War (1975-1990).

The great protagonist of The hostage was Jon Hamm, known internationally for interpreting Don Draper in the tv series Mad Men for seven seasons and nearly 100 episodes. Along with the two-time Golden Globe winner for his role as a publicist, he was in charge of the cast of the film that is broadcast today on television. Rosamund Pike, nominated for an Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA for her performance in Lost (2015). In addition, among the cast members, the presence of Mark Pellegrino, who rose to prominence after playing Jacob on the series Lost.

Beirut. EE.UU., 2018. Thriller. 109 min. Dir.: Brad Anderson. Int.: Jon Hamm, Rosamund Pike, Mark Pellegrino, Dean Norris, Shea Whigham, Alon Aboutboul, Jonny Coyne, Larry Pine, Jay Potter, Ben Affan, Mohamed Zouaoui.

