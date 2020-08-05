The ‘Holidays’ saga returns with Ed Helms in command

Hoping to rebuild family ties, Rusty Griswold (Ed Helms) decides to surprise his wife Debbie (Christina Applegate) and his two sons, James (Skyler Gisondo) and Kevin (Steele Stebbins). Following her father’s example (Chevy Chase), Rusty will propose to his family to travel across the United States to the favorite amusement park for American families, Walley World.

Eighteen years after the fourth film in the Holidays saga, titled Las Vegas Holidays (1997), John Francis Daley y Jonathan Goldstein they took command to relaunch and renew the saga with the film that is broadcasting tonight Antenna 3. In addition to directing, both were responsible for developing the script together to bring comedy to the big screen.

Ed Helms releva a Chevy Chase

The four previous installments of Holidays they were always starring Chevy Chase, who on this occasion gave the main role to Ed Helms, although it continues to appear among the cast members as secondary. A similar situation suffers Beverly D’Angelo, which repeats character for the fifth time, but in this film with less importance.

Vacation. EE.UU., 2015. Comedia. 99 min. Dir.: John Francis Daley y Jonathan Goldstein. Int.: Ed Helms, Christina Applegate, Skyler Gisondo, Steele Stebbins, Leslie Mann, Chris Hemsworth, Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Keegan-Michael Key.

