The harsh testimony of Helena Resano after suffering the coronavirus in her family: “My daughter was really bad”

After announcing on social media that he had tested positive for coronavirus, Helena Resano He disappeared from the La Sexta newscast to keep quarantine at home, where he has remained since August 31. Now, about to overcome the virus, the journalist reappeared via video call in Better late, the program of his partner Mamen Mendizábal to confess the dramatic moments they have lived at home after the four members of their family unit were infected.

As he confessed, the first person who had symptoms was his daughter Emma, ​​and after that they did PCR on everyone else. Precisely, her daughter, a healthy 18-year-old girl, is the one who has had the worst time. “There have been three days that were worrying. Emma was really bad, with a very high fever, she could barely move, we had to do it between my husband and I, bathe her … she fell asleep constantly, she was in a lot of pain and did not go back”, has explained.

“Fortunately I have a doctor brother and friends who were guiding us by phone, but there was a moment when we thought he was not going to go back”, the journalist has assured. “On the third day his fever began to go down, he began to gain strength … but it was frankly bad,” he confessed.

“For a journalist there is nothing worse than living the news that you are telling, and that is what has happened to us”, continues narrating. And, with her testimony, Helena wanted to tell about her bad experience with the primary care system. Her daughter started with symptoms on Monday, but she didn’t get results until five days later.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Fortunately, in between the presenter, who was asymptomatic, underwent a PCR at her company that confirmed the positive result in just 24 hours, which made the rest of her family (her husband and son) confine themselves at home to avoid infecting more people. “When Emma’s positive comes in, on Friday, they start to activate their PCR, which takes eight days to arrive. During all that time there has been no trace or no call from a tracer”, has indicated.

Although the journalist assures that “in the health center they are collapsed”, denounces the malfunction of the Madrid health system: “They are not giving enough, they are working thousands of hours. All that work and deployment of personnel and resources is not working for anything”.

“We could have continued to spread it, but fortunately in my case there was a PCR in my company that helped us to confine ourselves and then to notify our own contacts”, has narrated. “When the doctor calls on Friday to say that Emma’s CRP has been positive and we tell her that the four of us were already confined, she thanks us for trying to control the family focus”, has explained.

Despite the drama experienced, the story is about to end with a happy ending. Helena has already developed antibodies and, although she has to stay home because she continues to test positive, the rest of the family has already become misguided.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io