‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Also Suspends Production Over Coronavirus

March 15, 2020
Hulu’s Emmy-winning dystopian drama collection The Handmaid’s Story is shutting down manufacturing amid escalating coronavirus pandemic and a nationwide emergency declared within the U.S.

The drama has been filming its fourth season, which marks the directorial debut of Emmy-winning star Elisabeth Moss. It’s produced by MGM Tv, whose exhibits are all in numerous phases of winding down, as are just about all Hollywood productions. That features MGM TV’s collection Fargo and pilots thirtysomething(else) for ABC and Circe for HBO Max, in addition to actuality collection Survivor, whose Season 41 manufacturing begin was just lately postponed.

For an inventory of TV exhibits which were halted throughout broadcast, cable and streaming, click on right here.

