‘The guru of weddings’, the urgency of finding a best man to marry Kaley Cuoco

Doug Harris (Josh Gad) is an affable boyfriend but with few social skills and no friends. And if you do not want to be like a linnet before your fiancée, you will have to make friends now. There is no time to lose. While most grooms have the luxury of being able to choose their best man or witness from childhood friends, current friends, and other family members, Doug is in a real bind because he can’t find anyone who can be his best man.

In fact, after searching through all his contacts, Doug realizes that he simply has no one. Then Jimmy Callahan enters the scene (Kevin Hart), owner and CEO of El gurú de las boda, SA, a little-known company that provides the latest in groomsmen: among other things, makes bland, lonely guys look like charismatic rock stars.

Jeremy Garelick prepares Kaley Cuoco’s wedding

Jeremy Garelick He debuted as a director on the big screen with The wedding guru, a film of which he also wrote the script with Jay Lavender. This feature film is a cheeky comedy where good chemistry between Josh Gad y Kevin Hart, who first worked together, gives the film its funniest moments.

One of the big claims to see this feature film was Kaley Cuoco, internationally known for her famous role in the series The Big Bang Theory, where he played Penny for twelve seasons and almost 300 chapters. Despite the success that he accumulated at the sitcom, Cuoco did not have good reviews for his performance in The wedding guru and took the Razzie as Worst Supporting Actress.

The Wedding Ringer. EE.UU., 2015. Comedia. 98 min. Dir.: Jeremy Garelick. Int.: Kaley Cuoco, Josh Gad, Kevin Hart, Alan Ritchson, Olivia Thirlby, Cloris Leachman, Nicky Whelan, Jorge Garcia, Tristin Mays.

