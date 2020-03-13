The Groundlings Theatre Cancels All Shows Through End Of The Month

The incubator for a number of generations of comedy expertise is becoming a member of the parade of venues that may shut all the way down to keep away from spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Efficient at present, The Groundlings will probably be cancelling all exhibits at present scheduled by means of March 31. People which have bought tickets for upcoming performances can request a refund or reschedule by contacting the field workplace.

“It’s with a heavy coronary heart that we’ve got determined to cancel our exhibits by means of the tip of the month,” mentioned Groundlings Theatre and College Managing Director Heather de Michele. “The well being and well-being of our performers and patron neighborhood all the time come first. We will look ahead to seeing everybody again at The Groundlings Theatre very quickly.”

The Groundlings Theatre is situated at 7307 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. The group is an improvisation and sketch comedy theatre based in 1974. Movie and tv alums similar to Melissa McCarthy, Taran Killam, Jennifer Coolidge, Will Ferrell, Ana Gasteyer, Kathy Griffin, Cheryl Hines, Chris Kattan, Lisa Kudrow, Jon Lovitz, Paul Reubens, Maya Rudolph, Mindy Sterling and Kristen Wiig have been members of the troupe.