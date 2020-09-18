‘The Good Doctor’: The fourth season already has a premiere date

Its premiere has been delayed due to the coronavirus but the staff of San José St. Bartolomé will be ready in time for the premieres of the fall season. The ABC network has launched the first promo with the date of the debut of the fourth installment of The Good Doctor.

It will be the night of Monday, November 2 at 10 p.m. (American time) when Freddie Highmore and company go back into the operating room. In Spain, fans of the autistic doctor will have to wait at least two more weeks to see the new chapters on AXN since that is usually the time difference between the US and Spanish broadcasts.

“How do you heal a world turned upside down?”, are raised on the chain in reference to the pandemic that is hitting us and that will be very present in the new batch of chapters. Will Dr. Shaun Murphy give the Covid-19 vaccine? Although we would like to, we fear that her genius will not reach that much.

Fans of the series have received with joy the news of the premiere of the fourth season, although most dream of a ‘resurrection’ of Dr. Meléndez (Nicholas González). Something that, although in fiction everything is possible, is not going to happen.

What we will see in the new chapters

On Tuesday, June 16, the dramatic outcome of the third installment of The Good Doctor. The series created by David Shore closed the batch of chapters with the death of one of his most beloved characters as a result of injuries suffered during an earthquake and left viewers in a state of shock. The post-Meléndez era was scheduled to begin filming in summer but the stoppage caused by the pandemic delayed the plans and changed the work dynamics. Thus, the team resorted to video calls to plan the new plots, write the scripts and do the script readings with the protagonists. Everything, to get brand new at the end of the fall season.

Among the lines of argument that we will see in new chapters is the pandemic caused by the coronavirus and its impact on the hospital; Shaun’s personal life with his girlfriend Lea (Paige Spara); and how the character of Claire (Antonia Thomas) deals with the absence of Meléndez, to whom she confessed her love on her deathbed in the last episode of the season.

It remains to be seen if the gap left by the chief of surgery is filled by a signing or a resident ascending at St Bonaventure. We will continue to inform …

