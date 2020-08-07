‘The Good Doctor’: The Covid-19 prevents the series from filming its episode on the virus

The series do not have the need to introduce the theme of the coronavirus, which, after all, already sufficiently monopolizes our lives. But, of course, the medical series are in a different situation. Wouldn’t it be weird that they came back without a mask except for when they enter the operating room and not to mention the impact it has had on healthcare? The good doctor, for example, plans to premiere season four with an episode about the Covid-19 pandemic … if the virus allows it to roll.

The series was due to start filming next week in Vancouver, Canada, where the series is regularly filmed, but they have the series paralyzed. It seems that the production team still not very clear how to manage the health of workers and the guidelines to prevent a spread of the coronavirus on the set and, for the moment, will not yet shout “action!” on the plate.















All the medical series are planning to talk about the coronavirus pandemic: ‘The good doctor’, ‘New Amsterdam’, ‘The Resident’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy





“There has been a problem with the Covid-19 tests, which we are trying to solve with the advice of British Columbia,” they explained from Sony Pictures Television to the Deadline portal. Until this situation has been resolved, the fourth season will not be filmed, it is unknown if it can affect its release date (unknown) on the ABC channel in the United States. Has it happened to them like

Elite where one of the actors has tested positive?

Other series that have already warned that they will deal with the pandemic will be Grey’s Anatomy, The Resident and New Amsterdam

. What do they have in common? Well, they are the medical series on general television in the United States.

Shemar Moore, star of ‘SWAT’, is already filming the fourth season in Los Angeles (CBS Studios)



This delay in filming The Good Doctor, for the record, does not mean that all series suffer the same fate. This week SWAT started filming for the fourth season in Los Angeles and, so far, with no problems.









