‘The Good Doctor’ begins filming its fourth season

On Tuesday, June 16, the dramatic outcome of the third installment of The Good Doctor. The series created by David Shore closed the batch of chapters with the death of Dr. Neil Meléndez (Nicholas Gonzalez) as a result of injuries sustained during an earthquake and left viewers in shock. The post-Meléndez era was scheduled to begin filming in summer but the stoppage caused by the pandemic delayed the plans and changed the work dynamics. Thus, the team resorted to video calls to plan the new plots, write the scripts and do the script readings with the protagonists.

Everything, to try to have the first chapters ready for the premiere of the new ABC television season. With the drought of premieres as a result of the stoppage, the series starring Freddie Highmore is one of the chain’s great bets, which seems to be able to tell with the stories of the boys from San José St. Bartolomé. Paige spara, Read in the series, has shared the first image of the return to work.

The setting is Shaun’s house (Highmore), the love nest of the actress’s character and the autistic surgeon. And if Meléndez ended the third season badly, Murphy had better luck and achieved the declaration of love from his roommate. His newborn romance will be one of the most anticipated plots of the fourth installment, which will explore the personal relationship of its protagonist and his second romantic relationship after the one he lived with. Carly (Jasika Nicole).

Mandatory quarantine

After the holidays, the cast of the series flew to Vancouver (Canada) where the fiction is recorded, to begin filming. Equipped with the required mask, Christina Chang (Audrey Lim), Richard Schiff (Glassman) and Will Yun Lee (Alex Park), shared their reunion in networks.

“The doctors are in. First step to get back to work at The Good Doctor“Chang wrote. And the second would come later, when everyone had complied with the 14 days of mandatory quarantine that Canada has imposed for travelers from the United States. Once the process was solved, all of them have settled with their families in Vancouver, their home for the next months of filming.

The Covid-19 reaches its frames

As has happened with Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Doctor will not be left out of the health emergency we are experiencing. According to the TV Line portal, the start of the new season will be a double episode that will address the pandemic. But it is not the first time that it happens. The tenth episode of its second season, titled Quarantine, was also divided in two, in which Dr. Murphy and Dr. Lim treated patients whose symptoms appeared to correspond to a deadly virus that was transmitted through the air. To prevent spread, the hospital was quarantined over Christmas with its staff and patients isolated inside.

Jeff WeddellGetty Images

