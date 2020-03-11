The Glitch Mob Cancel ‘Drink The Sea X’ Tour In Light Of Coronavirus

Earlier this 12 months, The Glitch Mob introduced a new 36-date North American tour to have a good time the ten-year anniversary of their monumental album Drink The Sea that made them family identify. Sadly, the tour will now be cancelled in response to the unfold of coronavirus.





The announcement was made in the present day with a heavy coronary heart.

“This has not been a straightforward determination to make however we imagine it’s the proper factor to do,” the group’s assertion reads. “The security of our followers is our prime precedence. We’ve members of the family that work in hospitals and after listening to what they’re coping with, we wish to do our half to reduce the influence on our health-care system.”

All tickets can be refunded at level of buy.