The funny reaction of Cristobal Soria with Sevilla on the Instagram of ‘El chiringuito de Jugones’

Last Friday with the humiliating elimination of Barcelona from the Champions League, The Chiringuito de Jugones set an audience record with more than half a million viewers and its Chiringuito Inside, the live program that they carry out on YouTube during the broadcast of the matches, is already close to 3 million reproductions, a success for the program hosted by Josep Pedrerol.

To continue with this success, from Instagram they decided to broadcast live how Cristobal Soria, former delegate of Sevilla and controversial collaborator of the program, lived, the qualification for the final of the Europa League and the result has gone viral again.

“Yes, yes! The Seville that I have sucked from a very young age. This is not the Seville that they have taught me … But another final. Six European finals and five titles”, celebrated through tears the one who was Sevilla’s delegate for 11 years.

“I eat all your eggs, Lopetegui! I eat all your things! I’m crazy to see you. When I see you I’m going to train you”Cristóbal Soria said excitedly.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The next day on Twitter

After going to sleep and after digesting the happiness of seeing his Sevilla in the Europa League final, Cristobal Soria once again uploaded a video on his Instagram account, where he has more than 600,000 followers and once again made clear his devotion to coach Julen Lopetegui. “Lopetegui … with what I have left, with the things that I have said, karma as it is …“, singing his name as if it were a song.”Monchi has said that he is Lopetegui and now Lopetegui is perfect“.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

A perfect night for the tertullian, who instead saw his other great team, FC Barcelona was eliminated in a humiliating way and had to put up with the hesitation of Tomás Roncero and others for the game. This was his reaction: “Aspirin and to bed.”

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.