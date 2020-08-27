The forceful tweet with which Najwa Nimri rules out returning to ‘Vis a vis’

Najwa Nimri has had enough Vis a vis in his life. Or is up to the bun. Or do you think that Zulema’s story is already more than finished. A tweet that has been uploaded can be interpreted in many ways, but they all have the same interpretation: he does not intend to work on anything else that bears the Vis a vis seal. But let’s go in parts. What did you say that is so forceful?

There was an enthusiastic fan on Twitter who asked Itziar Castro, Goya in the series, if the yellow tide had to put together a campaign so that producers would find a way to produce a new season or spin-off or whatever. Castro said he believed “that all actresses would be delighted to return to Vis a vis” at the same time that he mentioned Laura Baena, Maggie Civantos, Abril Zamora, Marta Aledo or Najwa Nimri.









The funny thing was the way Nimri reacted: “No”. He did not want to show that he had not seen the tweet. Nor did he want to give further explanations. But if anyone had doubts about whether the actress, who is now filming the fifth season of La casa de papel, would return in some way, they can already rule it out.

Itziar Castro, who also participated in El oasis with Najwa Nimri and Maggie Civantos, did not want to take this blunt answer personally and has instantly removed iron: “She always saying No, but then you do it!”

Be that as it may, at the moment there is no evidence that FOX, who played Vis a vis and also produced The oasisExpect to return to the fictional universe shortly. The series aired the first two seasons on Antena 3, then resurrected on the pay channel with the third and fourth seasons, and finally the characters of Zulema and Macarena had their end in the miniseries of Vis a vis: The Oasis.

















