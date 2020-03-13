‘The Flash’ Shuts Down Production Over Coronavirus

EXCLUSIVE: The CW/Warner Bros. TV drama The Flash is the most recent sequence to droop filming because the the coronavirus pandemic continues to engulf the world. Going through the well being disaster and amid quite a few bans of huge gatherings by the authorities within the U.S. around the globe, all TV manufacturing is anticipated to cease ultimately.

The Flash unit supervisor Brent Crowell introduced the shutdown “till additional discover” in a word to forged and crew. It’s efficient at present, March 13, and everybody is suggested to not report back to work.

The Flash, from WBTV and Berlanti Prods., movies in Vancouver. It joins one other Vancouver-based WBTV/Berlanti Prods. sequence, Riverdale, which suspended manufacturing two days in the past over a crew member’s suspected contact with coronavirus.

