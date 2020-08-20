The final season of ‘Skam Spain’ already has a premiere date on Movistar

A section of the adult public may not be aware of how successful you are Skam Spain, the teenage series, in Movistar. But it has an important parish of faithful who regretted that in spring the fourth and final season could not be released due to the coronavirus pandemic that did not allow filming and post-production to be completed. Luckily this final chapter It already has a release date: next September 3.

It is based on the Norwegian series of the same name in a clear format: Skam focuses on the lives of a group of teenagers and each season has a different point of view. Who’s turn is it? To Amira (Hajar Brown), a very good student, practicing Muslim, always with the perfect sarcastic comment for every occasion.

















It’s time to discover what Amira’s life is like in the second year of high school, where they always look at her differently for wearing hijab, although until this season we have hardly seen anything of her family and private life. Also returning, of course, Cris (Irene Ferreiro), Viri (Celia Monedero), Eva (Alba Planas) and Nora (Nicole Wallace).

Skam España is a transmedia series that releases clips and narrative complements during the week. On September 6, the full chapter will be available on demand on Movistar. As in the third season, these full episodes will include exclusive videos that will narrate the story of other characters in the background. It’s time to fire them.













Shame, so far, has tried feminism, the toxic relationships Among today’s adolescents, the difficulties of bisexual and homosexual youth to freely recognize and live their sexuality, empowerment, sisterhood, bullying and especially the depth of emotions.











