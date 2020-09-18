The filming of ‘Alba’, the adaptation of ‘Fatmagül’, is paralyzed due to positives in coronavirus

Not everything could be so easy. These last weeks the series were rolling again and press releases flooded the journalists’ emails, at the same time that the actors were excited about the projects on social networks. But shooting in times of coronavirus is not easy and

another series has had to stop the cameras in the Iberian Peninsula. It’s about Alba, the Atresmedia series that adapts the Turkish phenomenon Fatmagül with Elena Rivera as the protagonist.

As reported by FormulaTV, there have been several positive cases for Covid-19 in the team, including members of the cast. Atresmedia and the production company Boomerang have activated the health and safety protocols, performing PCR tests on the team, halting production and assuming the quarantines that the cast members affected by the virus must follow.









An image from the filming of Alba. (Atresmedia)



The series is filming its first season. It is the story of Alba, a young woman who returns to her village to find herself in the worst situation of her life: one day she wakes up and realizes she was sexually assaulted the night before. In addition, he realizes that three of the four attackers are the best friends of Bruno, his current partner. And who is the fourth?

In addition to Elena Rivera in the skin of Alba, who lately has been seen in The truth The Inés del Alma Mía, they also participate Álvaro Rico, Eric Masip, Adriana Ozores, Pol Hermoso, Jason Fernández, Beatriz Segura, Miquel Fernández, Jorge Silvestre, Tito Valverde, Pepa Gracia, Caterina Mengs, Candela Cruz, Antonio Gil, Jordi Ballester, Luis Iglesia, Franky Martín or Mario Santos.

Alba will wake up naked on the beach and aware of the crime they have committed against her. (Atresmedia)













The series, which is scheduled to have 13 50-minute episodes, was filming sequences for the tenth episode when filming had to be stopped. It is expected that in October he can finish the sequences that remain to end the production.

It is not the first time that a project of this caliber has been affected by the situation after resuming filming. Elite Netflix was one of the first productions to return to the set (except for the afternoon proposals) and it also had to temporarily stop filming the fourth season due to a positive case among the protagonists.

Eric Masip, Álvaro Rico and Pol Hermoso. (Atresmedia)



Luckily, at the moment none of the productions underway in Spain have been canceled due to the new working conditions. In the United States, there are already a few series that had received the green light to shoot new episodes and that have finally been canceled because they cannot be shot as the producers had hoped, because the logistics are too complicated or because the costs rise in excess (and without the guarantee of not having to paralyze the shoot multiple times once it has started).









These series are I’m sorry the TBS, Cortés and Moctezuma from Amazon Prime Video,

Stumptown by ABC Studios and This shit gets over me and The Society de Netflix.

Filming takes place on the Costa Blanca. (Atresmedia)











