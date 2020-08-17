‘The Fate of Jupiter’, the latest film by the Wachowski sisters

Jupiter Jones (Mila Kunis) was born on the high seas when his mother fled Russia to the United States, following the murder of his father, an astronomer. Now she lives in Chicago, and works as a house cleaner. Her boyfriend Vasiliy convinces her to earn some extra money selling eggs and for this she decides to adopt a new name: Katherine Dunlevy. But its DNA will attract the attention of intergalactic bounty hunters.

At the other end of the galaxy, it has been discovered that Jupiter is part of an extraordinary genetic chain that could alter the balance of the entire Universe, as it is the reincarnation of the matriarch of the ancient house of Abrasax. A genetically modified ex-military man, the lycanthrope Caine Wise (Chaning Tatum), will arrive on Earth to try to save it.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

An intergalactic history

Jupiter’s fate It is, to date, the last film they have made the wachowski sisters. For the first time, thanks to this film, they coincided on the big screen Mila Kunis y Channing Tatum. In that cast was also Eddie Redmayne, who did not receive good reviews for his work, even being awarded the Razzie for Worst Supporting Actor.

Jupiter Ascending. EE.UU., 2015. Ciencia ficción. 127 min. Dir.: Lilly Wachowski, Lana Wachowski. Int.: Mila Kunis, Channing Tatum, Eddie Redmayne, Sean Bean, Doona Bae, Jo Osmond, Vanessa Kirby, Douglas Booth, Christina Cole, Spencer Wilding.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.