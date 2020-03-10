The extraordinary house overlooking Cardiff’s Roath Park Lake that’s being sold for £875k

Whenever you’ve ever walked, jogged or pushed down this avenue, you’ve obtained almost certainly noticed these distinctive semi-detached properties throughout the enviable location lakeside.

Roath Park Lake is arguably a few of the iconic and well-loved areas in Cardiff, attracting visits from residents from throughout the capital and previous.

Households love the park, runners love the environment as they jog by, gardeners wish to scent the roses throughout the flower gardens and everyone likes to feed the geese.



It isn’t a shock to search out that the two roads that flank the Victorian park in Roath are among the many many most prestigious areas to reside in Cardiff, significantly if there are views of the lake from a lot of the house home windows.

Consistent with the property portal Zoopla, the standard value of a semi-detached house on Lake Avenue West is £634,971 nonetheless there’s nothing widespread regarding the distinctive-looking house available on the market by the water.

One half of a pair of semi-detached properties that break up the additional uniform 1920s and ’30s houses on this iconic avenue, the double roof components current a steep pitch, paying homage to a mountain lodge.



The angular first flooring bay house home windows proceed the sharp angles and stand-out choices.

Consistent with Zoopla, only one semi-detached house was supplied on this avenue inside the ultimate 12 months and this ‘Heidi’-style house has not been out there available on the market since 2008.

It’s no shock to search out that houses and flats positioned throughout the lake don’t change house homeowners often – who wouldn’t want to reside in a main place with views of the lake instantly reverse their house?

Whenever you’ve visited the lake, ever questioned what the inside of the Scott memorial tower seems like?:



There are quite a few Arts and Crafts choices to establish on the bizarre facade of this house, along with the noticeable roof line.

The backside flooring house home windows boast a leaded design on the upper panes and the doorway door moreover enjoys distinctive glass inserts.

The addition of pink tiles contained in the apex of one among many roof ‘mountain peaks’ solely gives to the partaking and memorable design this house presents the streetscene.



Inside the gorgeous interval choices proceed by means of honey-toned parquet flooring, ceiling designs, coving, picture rails, dado rails, skirtings and interior doorways all combining to supply a flavour of the earlier.

It’s a pleasure to see the distinctive and robust carved staircase nonetheless in place, restored and searching magnificent and welcoming firm to a classy house that effectively combines distinctive choices with fashionable inside design.

Whether or not or not distinctive or an addition, most rooms have a fairly fireplace or log burner as one among many principal and central choices contained in the house.

As quickly as a buyer can drag themselves away from any of the house home windows offering them absorbing views of the lake and the life occurring exterior along with canine, geese, geese and different folks, they’ll uncover a classy family house inside.



The double fronted house has a generous reception room each aspect of the hallway.

Every rooms are flooded with mild from massive house home windows and arguably the part-coloured ceilings steal the within design current from what’s beneath them.

The rooms are stress-free and comfortable areas away from the hustle and bustle of the rear of the house.

Proper right here an extension has created an open-plan house that runs the width of the house containing a kitchen/breakfast room that flows into a comfy that then flows proper right into a consuming room.

The kitchen, particularly, is a tastefully designed house, combining on-trend greys with Shaker-style gadgets and an attention-grabbing darkish inexperienced Aga nestled contained in the chimney breast.



The kitchen connects on to the gorgeous rear yard by means of a set of French doorways sooner than the tour strikes proper right into a bonus house of in all probability a comfy and consuming room centered spherical a recent log burner.

Nonetheless, this house has lots versatile house these extra rooms may presumably be used for regardless of carry out matches a model new proprietor’s lifestyle.

Up the distinctive staircase and there are 5 bedrooms to have a nostril spherical, although the smallest of the set is presently getting used as a study.



There’s a family bathroom on this flooring nonetheless the principle bed room has included bathing companies by means of quirky and clever design.

Using an angled inside wall to create a visual and bodily barrier a nook of this large house has been transformed into an enormous walk-in bathe and basin, not seen from the mattress.



What a clever approach to make an house work more durable for you nonetheless with out dominating or distracting from the first house.

The design of the principle bed room moreover contains a deep window sill that doubles as a window seat and the right spot within the house to look at the world go by lakeside kind.



With all that every day train and envy-making views to captivate a model new proprietor, presumably a television is not going to be often required.

The house by the lake is offered available on the market for £875,000, title property agent Jeffrey Ross at their Roath division on 029 2049 9680 to look out out further.