The Eternals’ Kumail Nanjiani Becomes Wolverine For Awesome New Shoot

Kumail Nanjiani is about to affix the MCU on this 12 months’s The Eternals, the place he’ll play Kingo, however the comic/actor will get into character as a really completely different Marvel hero on this new picture shoot: none apart from Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

The web was blown away when the Silicon Valley star revealed his superhero bod transformation late final 12 months, and now Males’s Well being Journal has capitalized on his ripped determine to have Nanjiani recreate well-known film scenes as iconic jacked characters. These embrace Bruce Willis’ John McClane (Die Onerous), Tom Cruise’s Maverick from Prime Gun, American Psycho‘s Patrick Bateman (as performed by Christian Bale) and sure, Jackman’s Logan.

In fact, Nanjiani is simply one of many many stars in The Eternals’ ensemble solid, which additionally contains the likes of Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry, Laura Ridloff and Package Harington. Like all however Harrington (he’s enjoying Black Knight), Nanjiani is portraying one of many eponymous Eternals, immortal god-like beings who’ve lived on Earth for hundreds of years. We not too long ago realized that Kingo has one of many coolest secret identities of any superhero ever, too: his day job is being a significant Bollywood star. We’ll even get a fully-fledged musical quantity within the film.

As for Wolverine, it’s true that Marvel is at present on the hunt for somebody to interchange Hugh Jackman as one of many leads of their upcoming X-Males reboot. The concept that Logan might be reimagined as an individual of coloration is an fascinating one as effectively, not that that is one thing that’s been rumored, thoughts you. Different X-Males, nevertheless, akin to Professor X or Magneto, could find yourself being performed by black actors.

Following Black Widow in Could, The Eternals is the second MCU movie of the 12 months, arriving in November.