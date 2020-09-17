The embarrassment of Netflix’s ‘Memories of Idhún’

The series of Memories of Idhún Aroused certain antipathies before the premiere due to the statements of Laura Gallego, the author of the literary universe, who criticized that Netflix his opinion of the voices that had to give life to his characters had been passed through the lining. She had participated in its selection, opting for specialists in dubbing and voice work, and finally that cast fell in favor of well-known actors on the television scene.

First you have to recognize a personal circumstance. It is difficult to write an opinion on the final result of Memories of Idhún when a server was sparked by controversy by insinuating that the criteria used by the producer Zeppelin and Netflix focused more on the followers of the actors that their ability to do a good job in an animated series. After all, it was what Gallego had hinted at.















The animation, the voices and the script each move to their own beat, unable to provoke tension or emotion





But you cannot censor yourself at the first change and stop doing your job simply because an actor disrespected you on social media. It’s stupid. Then one would find oneself in the situation of avoiding all those productions with members bothered by analysis and reviews and, let’s see, there must be distance, professionalism and judgment. And, when it comes to Memories of Idhún, not only the voices fail (which fail and resoundingly).

Memories of Idhún is the story of Jack, a boy who has grown up on planet Earth but one day comes home to find his parents dead at the hands of Kirtash, a mercenary. The reason? Without him being aware, Jack is an exile from Idhún, a distant world destroyed by a dictator who tries to annihilate all resistance, wherever they are. The protagonist will have no choice but to fight hand in hand with Victoria and Alsan for a world he barely remembers.

Itzan Escamilla, Michelle Jenner and Carlos Cuevas lead the cast criticized by Laura Gallego. (Netflix)













The first episode is a disaster on all levels, especially narrative. One might think that it is because it discovers a new world to the viewer with its mythology and powers. The reality, however, is that it exposes relatively little (and all moving within clichés) and awkwardly. It is as if those responsible did not know how to unite the different elements to tell a story: the animation, the voices and the script each move to their own beat, unable to provoke tension or emotion, they go out of time trying to recreate the times of the Japanese industry .

The most obvious case is the murder of Jack’s parents in the first scene. It is a mere procedure (when it would have to be fundamental), it does not serve by any means as an emotional anchor for the story and does not even allow the villain to be presented in conditions. And, when the event is recalled later, it sounds as dramatic as if Jack had forgotten his house keys Or he would have cut himself on a piece of paper doing his homework.

Itzan Escamilla, Michelle Jenner and Carlos Cuevas lead the cast criticized by Laura Gallego. (Netflix)













And what about the voices? Of the main cast, Michelle Jenner is the only professional capable of giving her character the energy she requires. While there are those who question that the voice work in a series of these characteristics should be affected or emphatic, I think they overlook a detail: the animation is not especially expressive or dynamic, and the voices should contribute to praise the characters and the action. You just have to listen to Jenner’s work: she talks and the series seems to take on a little more soul.

But there are scenes that squeak. Scenes that are ridiculous. Scenes where the characters come out of the trees and you can almost imagine the actors reading the script despondent or listless. Villains with insufficient diction and who do not understand the strength that the character needs. And these shortcomings are embarrassingly noted when amateurs share shots with voice-over and voice-over professionals who complete the cast.

Jack’s parents die and it has the same drama as if he had lost his house keys (Netflix)













This (I repeat) is not the only thing that fails in Memories of Idhún. It could have the best voices on the scene and would continue to be bland and boring with 25 minute episodes, and it would also be understood that the Netflix public passed from it. It is possible that some actors (even those on the defensive) were aware of the disaster in which they were actively participating: few have taken advantage of their social networks to promote this work.

The only thing we have left is to meet them again in their next productions and enjoy their talent when they take advantage of voice, body and facial expression to convey emotions. Some of them look good.







It could have the best voices on the scene and would continue to be bland and boring with 25 minute episodes











