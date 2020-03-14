TELEVISION

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Shuts Down Production Over Coronavirus

March 14, 2020
2 Min Read

The Ellen DeGeneres Present has opted to droop manufacturing because of the ongoing coronavirus risk.

DeGeneres revealed the information through Twitter Friday.

“Hey there. Me once more. So, after some extra thought, we have now determined to droop manufacturing utterly till March 30th. We simply need to take each precaution to make sure that we do our half to maintain everybody wholesome. I like you guys, and may’t wait to return again. I’m already bored.” DeGeneres tweeted.

For an inventory of TV reveals which have been halted throughout broadcast, cable and streaming, click on right here.

The transfer comes a day after the present’s producer Telepictures introduced Ellen would proceed manufacturing, however with no stay studio viewers. it joins scores of different TV reveals which have halted manufacturing as a consequence of issues over the coronavirus pandemic.

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

