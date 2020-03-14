‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Shuts Down Production Over Coronavirus

The Ellen DeGeneres Present has opted to droop manufacturing because of the ongoing coronavirus risk.

DeGeneres revealed the information through Twitter Friday.

“Hey there. Me once more. So, after some extra thought, we have now determined to droop manufacturing utterly till March 30th. We simply need to take each precaution to make sure that we do our half to maintain everybody wholesome. I like you guys, and may’t wait to return again. I’m already bored.” DeGeneres tweeted.

The transfer comes a day after the present’s producer Telepictures introduced Ellen would proceed manufacturing, however with no stay studio viewers. it joins scores of different TV reveals which have halted manufacturing as a consequence of issues over the coronavirus pandemic.