The Duffer brothers talk about the future of ‘Stranger things’: “The fourth will not be the last”

We are increasingly aware of a reality: Netflix you should never expect very long series. After three or four seasons, it’s time to say goodbye because costs are rising and the platform considers that they no longer provide new users, their priority. But there is a series that is saved from this mentality: Stranger things.

The creators Matt and Ross Duffer, who are preparing the fourth season, wanted to warn the public that it will not be the closure. "The fourth season will not be the end"They explained in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter where they commented on the successes of the last broadcast season, nominated for an Emmy for best drama series.















The pandemic has given them time to think about how they want to say goodbye and at what point





“We know what the end will be and we know when it will take place. The pandemic has given us time to look ahead and think about what is best for our series. Starting to fill in this gave us a better idea of ​​how much time we need to tell our story, ”they confessed.

By the looks of it, the Duffers have a freedom on Netflix that most creators don’t. They are still working on the fourth season (they had been filming for two weeks when they had to stop filming due to Covid-19) and they have the luxury of not assuming it will be the last. It does not even seem that they are forced to finish with the fifth.

The season has finally been confirmed! (Netflix)



In fact, there is only one other drama creator who enjoys the same plug: Peter Morgan., which has the fourth season of The Crown and has two more in the works (whose cast is being announced these days, revealing that Elizabeth Debicki will play the long-awaited role of Diana of Wales).









The rest of series must settle for liquidating their plots after three seasons if they are lucky. Two clear examples are The Kominsky method and

Dead to me

, nominated for an Emmy for best comedy: both have been renewed for a third season that will be the last.









They are in the same situation The paper house, which is filming the fifth and final season, and Lucifer, which prepares the sixth and last. The two, while they have been filmed for more seasons than usual, will have produced only three seasons under the Netflix umbrella, since they had broadcast their previous episodes on conventional channels (Antena 3 and Fox respectively).

It is surprising, in fact, that Álex Pina does not work on new seasons of La casa de papel. It is rumored to be Netflix's most-watched fiction after Stranger Things. But it seems that what he commands is to find new viewers and have the maximum number of titles possible in the catalog and only Stranger things and The Crown They can afford to shoot more than four seasons on the platform of Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos.













