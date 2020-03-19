‘The Dr. Oz Show’ Halts Studio Production After Staffer Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Dr. Oz Present, one of many few syndicated daytime reveals that had been persevering with through the coronavirus pandemic, has shut down manufacturing at ABC’s Manhattan studios after a staffer examined constructive for the sickness.

The present plans to proceed airing every day, with Oz taking pictures from his dwelling, Deadline has confirmed. It had been filming within the studio with out an viewers utilizing a skeleton crew.

The present’s final episode was Wednesday, when the manufacturing came upon the staffer was identified. In line with Selection, which first reported the story, the workers member had not been within the workplace for greater than per week, when he first started exhibiting signs.

Selection stated the worker labored in an workplace positioned in a separate constructing from the studio, so neither Oz nor his manufacturing workers had been involved with the staffer. The transfer to close down was made out of an abundance of warning.

As we speak’s episode of the present, which has centered solely on the coronavirus disaster, options an interview with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

For the reason that coronavirus outbreak a number of syndicated speak reveals have shut down fully, from Dr. Phil and The Ellen DeGeneres Present to The Kelly Clarkson Present, The Mel Robbins Present, Tamron Corridor and The Wendy Williams Present.