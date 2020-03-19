TELEVISION

‘The Dr. Oz Show’ Halts Studio Production After Staffer Tests Positive For Coronavirus

March 19, 2020
Add Comment
2 Min Read

The Dr. Oz Present, one of many few syndicated daytime reveals that had been persevering with through the coronavirus pandemic, has shut down manufacturing at ABC’s Manhattan studios after a staffer examined constructive for the sickness.

The present plans to proceed airing every day, with Oz taking pictures from his dwelling, Deadline has confirmed. It had been filming within the studio with out an viewers utilizing a skeleton crew.

The present’s final episode was Wednesday, when the manufacturing came upon the staffer was identified. In line with Selection, which first reported the story, the workers member had not been within the workplace for greater than per week, when he first started exhibiting signs.

Selection stated the worker labored in an workplace positioned in a separate constructing from the studio, so neither Oz nor his manufacturing workers had been involved with the staffer. The transfer to close down was made out of an abundance of warning.

As we speak’s episode of the present, which has centered solely on the coronavirus disaster, options an interview with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

For the reason that coronavirus outbreak a number of syndicated speak reveals have shut down fully, from Dr. Phil and The Ellen DeGeneres Present to The Kelly Clarkson Present, The Mel Robbins Present, Tamron Corridor and The Wendy Williams Present.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.