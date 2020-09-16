The darker side of Mario Casas in ‘The Practitioner’

Dump in the promotion of his second movie for Netflix, Mario Casas jokes with his intensity on stage. But this time The practitioner, which opens on Wednesday 16, It has taken him to unsuspected limits in acting and also emotionally.

Has the wait been long?

A bit. I wanted to see the construction of this paramedic who is paralyzed, very distant from the image that people have of me. I already realized from reading the script that it was a risk to immerse myself in a personality disorder, but I am very happy.

Is it the beginning of another stage in your career?

No, I do not think so. I’m used to throwing myself into the pool and fleeing my comfort zones. Although it is true that it catches me at a good age, with 34 years and more tools.

What has been the biggest challenge?

He is a psychological villain, something he had not done, who suffers a beastly degradation. And only after filming was finished, did I realize that this evil had taken hold of me, that I suffered unconsciously. There are ‘real’ scenes where I was completely connected to him.

A movie-like villain you remember?

Javier Bardem impacted me a lot in No country for old men. His stratospheric construction of evil left a mark on me. That emotionless look and the physique …

There’s a notable makeover here too.

The psychiatrist I worked with helped me analyze these types of patients, also obsessed with images. Hence the recesses in her hair, which aggravate her psychopathy. I think I have managed to build something very different and that the public forgot about me.

Do you feel the respect of the public?

I think I always have. But now there is another type of spectator reluctant to go to the cinema who, thanks to the platforms, knows other works of mine and analyzes me more as an actor not because of the image they have of me. But, anyway, I am privileged.

Are you going back to the Los Hombres de Paco police station?

Yes, I will be there because the series made me known, it is part of my life and professional process, and I shared a dream with great actors. I couldn’t refuse when Luis San Narciso, the casting director, called me, who bet on me in SMS and then on Los Pacos.

