The dangerous attraction of Nick Jonas and Isabel Lucas in ‘Be careful what you wish for’

Young student Doug Martin (Nick Jonas), who is not very sociable, starts a relationship with the beautiful and lonely Lena (Isabel Lucas), a woman married to one of the richest men in the city. One day Lena’s husband appears dead and the young man becomes the main suspect in the murder. At this point, Doug begins a career trying to prove his innocence and discover what really happened.

An erotic thriller

After succeeding under the protection of Walt disney, as one of the protagonists of Camp Rock, the little one of the Jonas Brothers he began his acting career alone as a great protagonist of Be careful what you wish for. Although she had previously participated, with small roles, in the series of. Hawai 5.0 The Smash, the film that is broadcast today on television was his first job for the big screen without the company of his brothers.

Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, who had not been in charge of a feature film since Ramona and her sister (2010), starring another star from the Walt Disney Quarry, Selena Gomez, took over the management. In addition to Nick Jonas, the other outstanding performance of the film is that of Isabel Lucas, who only a year before had worked under the Oscar Russell Crowe in The water master (2014).

Careful What You Wish For. EE.UU., 2015. Thriller. 91 min. Dir.: Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum. Int.: Nick Jonas, Isabel Lucas, Dermot Mulroney, Paul Sorvino, Graham Rogers, David Sherrill, Marc Macaulay.

