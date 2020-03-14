‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’, ‘Lights Out’ To Halt Production Over Coronavirus

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and Lights Out with David Spade will stop manufacturing as a result of coronavirus outbreak, the cable community stated Friday. The tentative plan is to return at month’s finish.

“Our high precedence is the security of our friends and workers,” a Comedy Central spokesperson stated right now. “Starting Monday, March 16th, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and Lights Out with David Spade will briefly droop manufacturing as a precautionary measure. We’ll proceed to carefully monitor the scenario per steerage issued by the CDC and public well being authorities and hope to return Monday, March 30th.”

The duo be part of the remainder of TV’s late-night exhibits which have stopped taking pictures because the coronavirus outbreak spreads within the U.S. On Friday, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Stay joined an inventory of halted exhibits that features CBS‘ Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Late Late Show with James Corden, and NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night time with Seth Meyers.



For an inventory of all TV exhibits which have been halted, click on right here.



Earlier this week, The Daily Show like most different late-night packages stated it could tape with out a dwell, in-studio viewers starting Monday. That pondering modified because the instances of COVID-19 grew worldwide, with most sports activities and leisure choices canceled prior to now 48 hours.

TBS’ Full Frontal with Samantha Bee taped Wednesday night time’s episode with out a studio viewers, and HBO’s Actual Time with Invoice Maher will achieve this tonight. HBO’s Final Week Tonight with John Oliver and Bravo’s Watch What Occurs Stay with Andy Cohen will start taping with out an viewers Sunday.