The Curse of ‘Glee’: All the tragedies of its cast

Authorities continue to search for Naya rivera but there is less and less hope of finding her alive in Lake Piru, in Southern California, in which she submerged last Wednesday the 8th and never came out again. While the teams wait to recover her body, the cursed halo surrounds a fiction that has already suffered several misfortunes among its cast.

The series created by Ryan Murphy in 2009 quickly became a success, but it seems that the good vibes and joy that gave off the high school students who starred in it were not lived behind the camera.

The first drama was lived on July 13, 2013 when Cory Monteith (Finn Hudson) appeared dead from an overdose of heroin and alcohol in a Vancouver hotel, problems that dragged from the 13 years. At the time of his death he was 31 years old and had a romantic relationship with his co-star. Lea Michele, who was devastated. The tragedy forced to rewrite the plots of the fifth season of the series that included a tribute from her peers.

In 2018, three years after the end of the series, another of its protagonists, Mark Salling, committed suicide at the age of 35. The actor, who played Noah ‘Puck’ Puckerman, was charged with rape and possession of child pornography. Precisely Salling was a partner of Naya Rivera, the latest victim of the black legend of the series.

The actor, who was awaiting sentencing for possession of child pornography and risking a sentence of between 4 and 7 years in prison, was found hanging from a tree near his Los Angeles home. The last months of his life had been marked by scandal and accusations of rape and assault.

The bad luck that accompanied the William McKinley High School, was also joined by the bad vibes between its protagonists and the accusations of bullying. Last June and in the midst of the commotion over the violent murder of George Floyd, Samantha Ware, the actress who played Jane in the sixth season of the series, called Lea Michele a racist. And it was not the first time that they pointed the finger at the protagonist of the musical. Precisely Naya rivera (Santana López), did not leave it in a good place in the book Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes and Growing Up, in which he assured that they went from being great friends to enemies. “Soon, she started to ignore me, and eventually it got to the point where she didn’t say a word to me all season 6. Lea Michele and I were definitely not best friends, and I doubt we will be in the future.”he assured.

Now, unfortunately, it seems that the curse lashes Rivera, who could have lost his life during an excursion with his 4-year-old son to Lake Piru. The little boy, who was found only on the boat they had rented, assured police that his mother “he jumped and never came back”, so the authorities are convinced that the actress of Puerto Rican origin has drowned.

