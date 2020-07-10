The curse of ‘Glee’: A series destroyed by the deaths and crimes of its actors

Glee sent the message to support and create community against all odds. It was a series about misfits kids who found their way to express themselves through music. The success of the proposal was colossal and the young actors who starred in the series discovered what it was to be the visible faces of a cultural phenomenon: they had more than 10 million viewers, they gave concert tours and teenagers screamed when they found them on the street. . Over time, however, his legacy is being the most gruesome. Every time a news story comes out about one of the cast members, it couldn’t be more toxic: they are stories of overdose, suicide, child pornography and abuse.









There was a time, in fact, that it seemed that Glee would be the new Feeling of living: the typical series where the set was an ordeal due to the fight of egos. For example, Naya Rivera (Santana) didn’t bite her tongue when it came to claiming that Lea Michelle (Rachel) was impossible on the film set for fear that someone would outshine her. But this, after all, were dimes and diretes compared to the scandals we have encountered as time went by. The last? The alleged abusive relationship between Blake Jenner (Ryder) and Melissa Benoist (Marley), who met on Glee.





“I learned what it feels like to be pinned down and slapped repeatedly, hit so hard I felt like I was out of air, dragged by the hair on the floor, hit on the head, pinched until my skin broke, smashed against the wall, drowned, “Benoist explained this week in a hard Instagram video. I wanted to give visibility to women who had been mistreated to demonstrate that there is a way out of toxic relationships.









While he didn’t mention Jenner by name, Benoist made it pretty clear that he was referring to him. She said it had been a relationship that had started as a friendship and that the man who had tortured her was younger than her. She fit in with Jenner, the actor who joined Glee in season four, just like her, and who was her husband between 2015 and 2017.







Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner met on the set of Glee, got married, divorced and now the actress reveals that she was a victim of mistreatment





Even Jenner’s fan accounts have issued messages saying they can’t defend their fetish actor for such violent behavior. It is because of these mistreatments, in fact, that Benoist has the iris of one of his eyes broken: the day his partner threw an iPhone in his face. It was the umpteenth dark story coming out of the Glee filming set.

And is that, When it comes to talking about poorly processed fame, it is impossible not to remember the case of Cory Monteith. He was the perfect boy from the first episode of the series: like Finn, he dazzled the singing teacher at McKinley High School. Behind the scenes, he fell in love with Lea Michelle, who was playing his love interest. However, on July 13, 2013 died of heroin and alcohol overdose at a Vancouver hotel, when the series was still broadcast.









Cory Monteith passed away in 2013 from an overdose. (FOX)



In Glee, they dedicated the third episode of the fifth season. “It was difficult but beautiful and very well written. I think it is a great tribute not only to Cory but also to his character, Finn, who looked a lot like him: he was like the quarterback of our group, the leader, ”explained actress Jane Lynch when they resumed filming and celebrated a mass in his honor. He was only 31 years old and had a life and career ahead of him.

Monteith, however, is not the only veteran Glee member who has already passed away. In January 2018, when the series had already been fired three years ago, Mark Salling died at age 35. He had hanged himself near his home in Los Angeles. He did not receive tributes like Monteith especially because in December 2015 he had starred in a despicable and one of the most surprising news in recent Hollywood: he had been arrested for possessing child pornography.









Mark Salling committed suicide while awaiting a conviction for possession of child pornography. (fox)



After this arrest, the film Gods and secrets de Adi Shankar decided to remove the actor from the final montage. In September 2017, Salling pleaded guilty to the charges. and he was expected to be sentenced to between four and seven years in prison, in addition to registering as a sexual predator and entering a program to treat his illness. Before the judge issued the sentence, Salling ended his own life.

One of the meanings of Glee it is joy. It was a series with which Ryan Murphy wanted to give positive messages related to the possibility of recovering from the condition of maladjustment in the institute, of fighting for what one believes and embracing diversity in all its aspects. But it is increasingly difficult to put the series and watch it for the plots he wrote and not for the fateful headlines he has ended up providing to the press.







Creator Ryan Murphy’s positive messages have been clouded by scandals, drugs, and actors’ toxic attitudes











