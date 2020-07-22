‘The Crown’: The premiere of the fifth season is delayed until 2022

The third season premiered in November 2019 after a two-year hiatus between the reign of Claire Foy (2016-2017), the first Isabel II, and that of Olivia Colman (2019-2020). Well, it seems that Netflix is ​​going to follow the same strategy in the second relay on the throne, since the fifth installment of the series in which Imelda Staunton She will put on the crown to embody the English sovereign in her old age, she will not arrive on the platform until 2020.

According to Deadline, the fiction will take a break from filming and will not return to work until June of next year, when the change of monarch will take place. This decision was not motivated by the coronavirus, it was something already planned. What has been a last minute change is the announcement to extend the series to a sixth and final season.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“When we started discussing the plot for the fifth season, it became clear that, to do justice to the richness and complexity of this story, we needed to go back to the initial plan and shoot a sixth season.”rectified Peter Morgan, creator of the series. Little is known about the new Royal Family, except that Staunton, winner of five Olivier Awards, a Bafta, and an Oscar nomination for Vera Drake, will be crowned Queen Elizabeth for the past two seasons of Netflix fiction; with Lesley Manville confirmed as Princess Margaret.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Waiting for the fourth installment

Meanwhile, fans of the series await the release date of the new batch of chapters, which finished filming in February and could reach the streaming platform later this year. The plot of the new episodes would advance until 1990 with the end of Margaret Thatcher as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Gillian Anderson (File X), will play the ‘iron lady’, while Emma Corrin He will give life to another fundamental figure in the history of the English monarchy: Princess Diana. The fourth installment will bring us her wedding to Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) in 1981 and the adventures and misadventures of their marriage.

KMJ / KMA

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.